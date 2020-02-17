Boardwalk is going back to the beginning at La Hacienda

Boardwalk is coming home. After kicking off the Outdoor Concert Series in 2016, the four-piece band — Wayne Beal on bass, Gary Lanza on guitar, Marge Phillips on keyboards and Roy Bill on drums — is back for another performance.
Boardwalk will perform 2 p.m. Wednesday at La Hacienda Recreation Center, on the back patio area facing Lake Mira Mar. Admission is free, and lawn chairs are welcome. There will be open seating on the lawn behind the center. People can bring in canned goods that will be donated to Seeds of Hope’s food drive.
“We’re really happy we’re back performing for this,” said Beal, of the Village Hacienda. “It’s a completely unique atmosphere.”
“It’s just going to be a fun day with lots of people and sunshine, I hope,” Phillips said.
