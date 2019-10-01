Bluefin restaurant marks first anniversary

Business at Bluefin Grill & Bar has been phenomenal throughout its first year, General Manager Douglas Brown said.
The seafood restaurant at 2738 Brownwood Blvd., on Brownwood Paddock Square, recently celebrated its first anniversary with a staff appreciation lunch recognizing the 24 employees who have been with Bluefin since its soft opening Sept. 13, 2018, he said.
Culinary Manager Ezekiel Springs has been there since November and said he enjoys creating weekend specials featuring the fresh catch.
Steaks, pork chops, chicken, salads, pasta and sandwiches are also among lunch and dinner entree options, along with a sizable wine list and cocktail creations.
