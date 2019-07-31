Blood banks make plea for more donors

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High near 95F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.