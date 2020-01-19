Block party celebrates MLK’s legacy

Aniya Mills was doing cartwheels Saturday afternoon at Clarke Park in Wildwood.
Perhaps her energy was thanks to the pink bracelet she scored from a jewelry vendor with her grandparents Gail and Jim Harris, of the Village of Summerhill, at the Block Party festival celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Music, rides, food and vendors were part of the festivities.
“Pink is my favorite color,” the 6-year-old said, looking down at her bracelet. “It gives me a good feeling.”
With songs like “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and “Used ta Be My Girl,” D.J. Champ kicked off a full afternoon of music, which included acts TJ Bristol & Power of Praise and Daughters of Esther.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.