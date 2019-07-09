Big wheels of fun

New members of the Spyder Ryders need not have experience.
With an emphasis on camaraderie and safety, the motorcycle club welcomes new members by offering to stick close together and not abandon anyone who joins in on the Tuesday rides.
“We just recently had a couple join us this past Tuesday,” said club leader Billy Kendig, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “He bought a used Can-Am, and he’s never ridden a motorcycle before in his life.”
Kendig said he acts as the “sweep,” which is the person who communicates by CB radio to the first bike — the lead — if the rest of the group has hit a traffic light. The lead will then know to find a place to pull over and wait until the entire group, typically 12 to 16 bikes on each ride, is back together again.
