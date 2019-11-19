Beyond the basics

Yang Shen, of the Hands On Tech club, held up a green circuit board called Raspberry Pi.
“They wish they had this when they were going to the moon,” he said, smiling.
Raspberry Pi is just one type of technology the Hands On Tech in The Villages works with. The club focuses on using technology, like small computers and 3D printing, to solve everyday problems ranging from leaky water heaters to umbrellas that don’t quite fit in their stands.
Shen, an electrical engineer from the Village of Collier, co-founded the club with Joe Kennedy, a textile chemist living in the Village Santiago, out of a desire to make things.
