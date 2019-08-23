Belk hosting charity sale this Saturday

This Saturday, people can take advantage of a sale at Belk to help charity and pick up a few discounted items.
The department store in La Plaza Grande is having the second of its three yearly charity sales.
During charity sales, local nonprofit organizations get tickets they can sell. The tickets are $5, and they let customers redeem discounts through most of the store.
And when the customers get to the register, those tickets are also worth $5 off their purchase.
The charitable organizations get to keep the entire cost of the tickets they sell, and it doesn’t cost anything for charities to participate.
