Belk hosting charity sale this Saturday

Charlie Couckuyt, left, of the Village of Mallory Square, represents The Villages Rotary Club Noon, and Linda Young, center, of the Village of Gilchrist, and Myra Efron, of the Village of Mallory Square, represent You Only Live Once as they help sell tickets for the second of three yearly charity sales at Belk’s store in La Plaza Grande. Money from ticket sales for the event Saturday will be donated to local charities.