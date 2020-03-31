Behind the lens

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly looking for examples of Old Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist Michael Johnson’s timing and patience paid off when he captured this photo of an otter lying on the ground before napping after feeding on a fish in February at Fenney Springs Nature Trail. It took several scouting trips to Fenney Springs and hours of dedication and planning to come across this animal in its natural habitat, and Johnson was thrilled when his time and effort paid off. Anhingas, cardinals, mockingbirds and turtles also are among the animals often spotted in the area.
