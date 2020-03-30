Behind the Lens

In the above photo, water catches the light of the morning sun as a great white egret wades along the edge. The preserve in the Village of Marsh Bend is home to dozens of species of wildlife. Enjoy the views of Hogeye Preserve Pathway as you power through a light workout on the 2.5-mile loop that people can walk, run or bike. The path is for pedestrians only, so those on foot and on bikes can feel safe while enjoying the scenery. People also can take in the views while enjoying the benches located along the pathway.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.