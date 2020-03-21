It’s all tail wags and barks at Dudley Canine Park and Archery Range. Huckleberry, shown above, explored the park with his owner, Village of Briar Meadow resident Valerie Griffin, when it first opened. “At the other parks, he gets distracted playing with other dogs,” said Valerie’s husband, Edward Griffin. “Here he’s able to train on the agility (equipment).” At Dudley, there are tunnels, beams and much more for the dogs to enjoy. Pet owners can kick back and relax at the nearby pavilion while watching their furry friends. Dudley is one of six dog parks in The Villages. Dogs are required to wear a leash at all times as well as have a current tag and up-to-date vaccinations.
