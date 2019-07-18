Beer brewers bond

What came to him as a Father’s Day gift has turned into a hobby for Gary Davis.
The gift, a beer-brewing kit, gave the Village of Mallory Square resident the opportunity to craft his own concoctions, which he has now been crafting for more than 20 years.
Village of Hadley resident Ron McMahon learned how to brew his own beer from Davis.
He enjoyed the hobby so much, he formed the Home Brewers Club. The educational group, which has been around for about a decade, teaches members about the types of beers, how they are made, how to brew them at home and how to correct mistakes made during the brewing process.
