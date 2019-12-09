“Beautiful:” Incredibly nostalgic and brilliantly designed

Other than “Tapestry,” I didn’t know a whole lot about Carole King before seeing “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” But now I kind of love her.
The Grammy- and Tony-award-winning musical, which gives audiences a glimpse of King’s interesting life, resilient personality and iconic song writing, stopped at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center for shows Friday and Saturday.
Being one of the hottest tickets of The Sharon’s 2019-20 season, all three performances were sold out.
At the opening of the show, a post-“Tapestry” Carole King sits down at a grand piano and sings “So Far Away.”
“I never meant to be a singer … I had other dreams,” she tells the audience.
