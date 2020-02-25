Beach Boys bring summertime to The Sharon

Whenever Bob Mlaka hears the Beach Boys, he feels just like he did at 16 years old.
Their songs remind him of summertime and the beach, and driving around in his maroon 1967 Corvette.
“I feel like a kid again, back to the good old days,” he said. “Working on my car and driving it around.”
Mlaka is a car fan as well as a Beach Boys fan, and their hits like “409” and “Little Deuce Coupe” bring back memories of driving in his car with their music playing on the stereo.
Mlaka doesn’t have that car anymore. He sold it to buy a wedding ring for his wife, Linda.
And 48 years later, he says it was worth it.
