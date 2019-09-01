Be safe while walking dogs

Walking your dog has been proven to be a good source of exercise, socialization and bonding moments between humans and dogs, but experts caution Villagers to practice safe dog-walking in light of new research.
A recent study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine has shown fractures related to dog-walking have more than doubled between 2004 and 2017 in patients 65 and older.
About 78% of fractures occurred in women, with hip and upper extremities being the most commonly affected areas. The rise in injuries is due to increased pet ownership and increased time and attention spent on pets.
Experts don’t want to keep dog owners indoors; instead, they encourage safety.
