Be prepared to slow down for students

Even if you have no plans to step into a classroom, back-to-school time could affect you, too. Motorists are asked to be aware of the traffic changes as school zones become active with the start of school quickly approaching. Students return to The Villages Charter School Thursday, and school starts Aug. 12 for other schools in the area, including those in Wildwood, Lady Lake and Fruitland Park. In addition to paying attention to school zones and traffic changes, drivers should be aware of the texting ban that went into effect July 1, which authorizes law enforcement officers to pull over motorists they see typing on wireless devices. Officers will start issuing verbal and written warnings Oct. 1, and they will start issuing tickets Jan. 1. Drivers also should make note of the specifications for school crossings, school zones and work zones.
