Batter up, throw

Joyce Burns grabbed a dart and stepped up to the plate. All the bases were loaded.
She paused to take a deep breath, then aimed and let her dart sail through the air.
After seeing she’d hit her target, the Village of Country Club Hills resident jumped up and down excitedly as her teammates cheered.
Burns is a member of the Dart Baseball club that formed in The Villages about 20 years ago. The game combines the American style of darts with America’s favorite pastime and is played on a board shaped like a baseball diamond.
“It’s a fun time,” Burns said. “We meet new people while playing. And whether you have a good game or a bad outcome, you still have fun with people cheering you on.”
