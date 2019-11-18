Basket Weavers group to show off its creations

When Mary Jo Wuest’s granddaughter was a toddler, she crafted a baby cradle for her to play with out of reeds.
Now that cradle is going to appear during The Villages Basket Weavers’ show and sale to display what members can do.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Paradise Recreation Center. There will be more than 100 baskets of various colors, sizes and purposes on display from about eight group members. Along with baskets on display, there also will be basket weaving demonstrations for anyone who is interested in learning or joining the group. The show is open only to Villages residents.
“We are the oldest basket weaving group in The Villages and the only one that uses reed in our baskets,” said club President Barb Roberts. “The other groups use pine needles, but I just like the way reed feels in my hands.”
