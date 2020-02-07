Band students get lesson in the Blues

Almost 60 Wildwood Middle High School band students learned to play the blues Thursday. The Villages Blues Society brought bluesman Tas Cru and his band of Tortured Souls for a Blues in the Schools lesson. “It’s cool. It’s really fun,” said high school senior Austen Byrd, 18, a tuba player. “It was very creative,” said sophomore James Palermo, 16, who was playing marimba. “We played all together as a band. They made us learn something.” Tortured Souls bass player Colin Beatty, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, said the band has performed in a lot of school assemblies with Tas Cru, a nickname for Richard Bates, of New York. “Usually the kids don’t have instruments. It’s lecture style,” Beatty said.
