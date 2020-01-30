Baker house plans a menu of spring fun

The historic Baker House may sit on a quiet, two-lane road, but it doesn’t fade into the background. The Wildwood icon is anything but forgotten, said Angela Love, the city of Wildwood’s museum history specialist. People in the community tend to become instantly fascinated by the history of this memory keeper. And visitors can make more memories during upcoming events and activities at the nearly 150-year-old home. “Our big news is that Baker House will open for guided tours (starting Feb. 5) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday for $10 per person,” Love said. This structure dates back to 1890, when it was built to overlook the orange groves owned by Sen. David H. Baker and his family. In 2012, the latest generation of Baker family members donated the beloved home to the city of Wildwood. During the Wednesday tours, visitors will hear in-depth information about generations of the Baker family, along with details about the home, from its wraparound porch, to huge windows, to original wood flooring. Florida history also is included in this educational visit.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.