Back to the books

Learn a new skill. Try a new experience. Broaden your horizons.
Several thousand Villagers have responded to the call by signing up for learning opportunities through the Enrichment Academy.
Hundreds of classes have been meeting across the community since October 2017, in subjects as diverse as art, dance, health and wellness, language, music, photography, technology and writing.
Scaled to the size of The Villages, the program dwarfs continuing education efforts at other senior communities. At the same time, it offers local residents another option for staying active, meeting new people and enjoying the mental stimulation that helps seniors live healthier, happier lives.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.