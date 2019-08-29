Back the Buffalo

No matter home or away, they’re the group that’s heard by the herd.
The Villages Buffalo Booster Club will be loud and proud for tonight’s VHS football home opener at The H.G. Morse Range, as the resident lifestyle group devoted to supporting The Villages High School athletics boasts more than 130 members.
The group meets at 1:15 p.m. each Thursday during the school year in the VHS cafeteria, while its members also regularly attend events — near and far — to support athletes for each of the Buffalo’s 25 athletic programs.
“It’s been an amazing experience to be a part of something like this,” said Village of Fernandina resident Gary Nellans, who is serving his second year as the club’s president during the 2019-20 school year. “You can just sense the excitement and the enthusiasm within our club, and we all have this common goal of supporting all these great student-athletes.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.