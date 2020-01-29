‘Avocado’ wins bee for eighth-grader

“Avocado” was the championship word that eighth-grader Morgan Chandler spelled correctly Tuesday to win The Villages Charter School spelling bee. The 13-year-old will advance to the Sumter County spelling bee Feb. 20. Morgan was among 10 fourth- through eighth-graders who represented their grade levels after having won classroom- and grade-level bees. She won in the 16th round after first runner-up Marissa Couture, 12, stumbled on “claimant.” They had both stumbled in round 14 on “deference” and “fodder” but then correctly spelled “successor” and “distal” in round 15. Both eighth-graders said they enjoyed the bee. “When they got to the words we didn’t study, it was pretty hard,” Morgan said.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.