Audience treated to trio singing broadway hits

The show was called “The Unreachable Stars,” but the stars turned out to be quite reachable after all. The trio of vocalists who presented the tune-filled concert at Savannah Center gave a performance that felt intimate and authentic Thursday night.
Led by Jeremy Stolle, Broadway’s current Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera,” the vocalists told stories about New York apartment living and about falling in love with theater.
They performed hits from a number of musicals.
They sang classics like “This is the Moment” from “Jekyll & Hyde” and “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Misérables,” but they also filled the show with hits from more recent musicals, such as “Waving Through a Window” from “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Dear Theodosia” from “Hamilton.”
