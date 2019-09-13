Audience treated to trio singing broadway hits

Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High around 90F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.