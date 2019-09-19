Audience can’t help falling in love with Elvis tribute artist Dwight Icenhower

“How many Elvis fans do we have in here?” asked award-winning Elvis tribute artist Dwight Icenhower to an answer of deafening cheers at a sold-out Savannah Center concert Wednesday night.
Icenhower, sporting Elvis’ signature hair swoop, shiny blazer and tight black pants, put on a high-energy show presented by Villagers for Veterans in support of The Pam Kelly Project.
“There are a lot of Elvis lovers in The Villages,” said Marie Bogdonoff, president of Villagers for Veterans. “Dwight Icenhower is one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the country.”
Bogdonoff said she was thrilled that the concert was sold out, since the proceeds from the show will go toward a smart house in The Villages for Sgt. Pam Kelly.
