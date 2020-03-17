Asian American Performers celebrate 1 year

Qiqi Crouse, longed for the opportunity to express herself and honor her Chinese roots through dance, but she needed help.
Already a member of The Villages Asian American Club, she reached out to club President Bob Trask, of the Village of Caroline, about starting a dance group within the club.
Trask presented the idea to the board of directors and based on their approval, $2,500 was granted to help form The Asian American Performers.
That was in March 2019, and a year later, the group has made its presence known in The Villages.
“In this year, we have achieved remarkable results,” said Crouse, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “We enjoy the moment, and each of us are working hard to challenge ourselves. We are constantly improving ourselves.”
