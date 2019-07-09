Artists never want to run out of faces

Dim lights and soft music provide a relaxed atmosphere for the Figure Drawing-Portrait Club.
To the left, a live model sits completely still on an elevated stage. Floor lights are arranged near the dark backdrop behind her, to ward off shadowing her features.
At the front of the room, the same model’s expressionless face is projected on a large screen. Some members photographed the model so they can tweak their sketches at home that evening. Others insist they cannot capture the model’s personality by staring at her photo. They must draw her in person.
Some artists in this club use graphite charcoal while others prefer watercolor, acrylics or oils.
