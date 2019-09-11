Artist of the month values time, color and art

A giraffe with its face peeking outside the frame is one of Julie McGlone’s most popular pieces at art shows.
Appropriately named “Nosey Giraffe,” it is fun, bright watercolor whimsy.
It also is a great example of why The Villages Art League chose Julie as September’s Artist of the Month.
Julie fell in love with the magic of imagination mixing with color about 40 years ago. She admits perfection was her goal then. When she sat down with a paintbrush, a lot of her time and energy was focused on perfect lines and colors.
