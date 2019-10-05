Area houses of worship continue helping Bahamas

Local houses of worship continue to ask their members to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and elsewhere. At Temple Shalom of Central Florida in Oxford, members have donated more than $8,000 for Bahamian relief efforts and continue to raise more. Temple member Reva Ceader said helping the people in the Bahamas is very personal for her. “My daughter-in-law spent much of her life in the Bahamas before moving to Miami a few years ago,” she said. “When she first learned of the devastation Dorian did to the Bahamas, she made sure to investigate to see where in the country that help was needed the most.”
