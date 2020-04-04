Area food pantries in dire need of donations

Selfless actions are rising up in and around The Villages.
Community members are looking beyond their own inconveniences and challenges to help those that are especially struggling during trying times.
But those who serve those in need say the call for help is so wide there is room for more generosity opportunities. And having a heart is forced to take on creative twists since the community’s customary face-to-face compassion is not currently an option in order to heed the call to practice social distancing to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.