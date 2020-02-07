Anthony’s chain celebrates 125 years of business

Anthony’s Ladies Apparel is celebrating 125 years in Florida.
The Colony Plaza location knew just who to invite.
Margaret Quinn snagged the invitation when she visited Anthony’s on her 100th birthday last month. She served as guest of honor Thursday at the store’s kickoff celebration of the chain’s milestone.
The Florida-style women’s clothing stores started when founder A.P. “Gus” Anthony opened his first shoe and clothing store in 1895 in West Palm Beach.
Anthony’s now operates 13 stores throughout Florida, including the Colony Plaza location at 341 Colony Blvd. The chain also sells apparel online at anthonysfla.com
