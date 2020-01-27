Annual vintage collectible showcase is well attended

A 1916 framed invitation to a White House dinner caught the eye of Lori Glynn on Saturday.
The invitation was paired with a photograph of President Woodrow Wilson, who was president at the time, and a letter with Wilson’s signature.
Glynn and her husband, John, considered buying the piece, which they saw at the seventh annual Vintage Collectible Showcase on Saturday at Savannah Center.
The free event hosted by the Vintage Costume Jewelry Club in The Villages featured about 80 tables full of vintage items from jewelry to political memorabilia to comic books and collectibles. All items were at least 20 years old or older.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.