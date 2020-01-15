Annual chess fest covers three days of competition

A game of chess generally lasts around one hour, but The Villages Open Chess Tournament turns the game into a three-day-long affair.
The 2020 The Villages Open Chess Tournament will take place from Feb. 28 to March 1 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.
The event, sanctioned by The United States Chess Federation, is in its third year.
There are 10 time slots for people to play in, depending on what pass you buy. Players can buy a two-day pass or a three-day pass. There are no age restrictions, but parents do have to be with minors.
