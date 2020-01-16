Annual chess fest covers three days of competition

“Honey” singer Bobby Goldsboro will sweeten the mood as the keynote speaker at an informational conference for seniors that’s raising money for SoZo Kids. The Senior Opportunity Zone Conference is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 24 at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Ticket sales from the conference will raise money for SoZo Kids, a nonprofit program that serves children who live in the Ocala National Forest. The conference will address 12 common topics of interest for seniors. The event is being held by a group of Villages volunteers led by Pamela Holden, the conference chairperson. The concept was to create an event for all seniors to enjoy, while shedding light on the important work being done at SoZo Kids, she said.
