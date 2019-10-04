America’s Golfer-In-Chief

You had to figure it was just a matter of time before their paths converged, a match made for the fairways. The president with the deepest ties to the golf industry made a visit to the most golf-fervid community in these United States. Alas, Donald Trump didn’t bring his clubs when he swung through The Villages on Thursday. He instead teed off on Medicare improvements — a topic of no less concern to residents — when he took the stage at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. But if Trump had a chance to look down from the presidential helicopter — or out the window of his motorcade from The Villages Polo Club — no one would have faulted him for wishing he could get in a quick nine. George W. Bush for now remains the only White House occupant to take to the fairways in The Villages, though he was out of office for nearly two years before he played nine holes at Palmer Legends in 2010.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.