Allman Brothers tribute group sends audience into frenzy

Guitar player Larry Griggs, left, and singer Oliver Nichols, right, perform together with the band “Tribute — A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band.”

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The eight-piece band started with a riff that blasted the show off into a dimension of electrical, intensifying musical bliss. Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band, and its Thursday night Savannah Center show could only really be described as a celebration.

The Atlanta-based group was founded in 2013 and has gained a reputation for its authentic recreations of the music of The Allman Brothers Band, a classic Southern rock group that rose to fame in

the ’70s.

The classic vibe is what drew Fred and Kim Ellis, of the Village of Dunedin, to the show.

“We’ve been Allman Brothers fans for years and years and years,” Fred said. “It’s Southern rock. It’s just classic, great rock ‘n’ roll that we grew up with.”

