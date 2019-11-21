All the tricks

One of Wally Libenson’s favorite parts about magic is the reactions he gets from people, especially children.
“Their eyes just get so big,” the Village of Liberty Park resident said. “It’s amazing and to watch that is incredible.”
When he introduces himself as a magician to adults, they tend to always show skepticism in the beginning but soon their reactions change as he performs his tricks.
“When I do an effect, I get the same reaction I would with a 5-year-old,” he said.
Libenson is president of the Magic Hobby and Magicians club in The Villages.
The club was started several years ago by Dan Jacobs and three other people, one of them Libenson, because Jacobs felt there was a need and want for magic and learning magic in the area.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.