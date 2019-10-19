All shook up with laughs during ‘Four Weddings And an Elvis’

“Four Weddings and an Elvis” left a packed house laughing Friday night at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.
The four-act comedy, written by Nancy Frick and presented by The Villages Theater Company, was about a woman named Sandy who owns a wedding chapel in Las Vegas. There, she meets four couples who are planning to get hitched.
Each couple walks in the chapel looking to get married not for love, but rather their own personal gain.
With a cast of about 10 actors, each performance shined on stage with comedic timing and the cast’s ability to change quickly between scenes.
Before the show, Judith Prior, president of the Theater Company, was busy helping get the cast ready backstage.
