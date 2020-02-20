Al Wentzy breathes new life into ships

Having spent part of his childhood near the water in Naples, Al Wentzy never lost his love for the sea.
That love is reflected in one of his passions — restoring model ships.
The Village Hacienda resident started restoring ship models about six years ago. It started with simply collecting the ships until he discovered he also enjoyed restoring them and giving them a new purpose. Once he joined the Castaways Electric R/C Boat Worx Club, his love for restoring the ships grew.
“It’s not just a hobby for me, but a passion,” Wentzy said. “As a member of the group, there are two parts: the fast racing and the slower scale models. I prefer the slower scales because I like to watch my ships on the water.”
