Adopting precincts popular in Sumter

As Villagers get ready to cast their first ballots of 2020, some also are gearing up to work the polls for charity. Adopt-A-Precinct is a statewide program, but its success with Villagers has made it popular in Sumter County. The initiative allows groups to staff a voting precinct and get paid for their time. Since the program started in 2018, groups in Sumter County have used it to raise about $50,000 for charity. This year, 10 of Sumter’s 26 precincts will participate in the program for the general election, August primary, and the March presidential preference primary. Also, for the first time, one group, Hometown Civitan, will staff an early voting site for all three early voting periods.
