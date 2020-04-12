Actress grows with Starlight Players

At her home in the Village of Duval, Dorene Hengerer displays some of the costume pieces she is working on for an upcoming Starlight Players production. In the two-plus years she has been with the group, she has gone from having stage fright to helping make costumes and singing on stage.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Dorene Hengerer has come a long way from when she joined the Starlight Players.

More than two years ago, she was joining the group while it was in the middle of rehearsals for its production, “Sentimental Journey.”

“I didn’t expect to be in the show,” Hengerer said.

One of the cast members had to drop out, leading Hengerer to find her way onto the stage as part of an “I Love Lucy” comedy skit.

For her first true vocal audition, she ended up singing with her back to the crew.

