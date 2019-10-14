Actors visit lake to sell ‘Carousel’

The members of KC Productions were ready to film a promotional video, but one cast member was running a little late.
Mary Jo Vitale, who plays Julie Jordan in “Carousel,” had a reasonable excuse — she was dropping off her children at school.
“Getting up early and being in full makeup and costume is different,” she said.
When her husband brought her a big cup of coffee, Vitale discovered she was sporting her sunglasses on top of her head.
“That’s probably not in character,” she said.
