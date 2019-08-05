Acting for beginners

Lights. Camera. Action — or something like that.
The Drama Company, which will have its first meeting Tuesday, is geared to newbies who want to learn about theater production.
The group meets 2:30 to 4:20 p.m. Tuesdays at Truman Recreation Center, 2705 Canal St., and is led by three seasoned actors and directors, George DelMonte, James Waelti and Barry Corlew.
“We’re offering an opportunity to learn and grow in the craft by using (our) experience teaching drama,” said Waelti, of the Village of Liberty Park,.
DelMonte came up with the idea and friends Waelti and Corlew quickly jumped on board. Together, the three of them offer a wealth of experience teaching, directing and acting in the professional world.
