Across the generations

Carol Sagal, right, of the Village of Lake Deaton, plays tea party with her granddaughter, Lenora Sagal, of Lady Lake, on July 31 at Savannah Center.

 Hannah Ridings, Daily Sun

Communities unite when generations interact. Studies point to the benefits of intergenerational bonding, including improved health and social intelligence. In an intergenerationally robust environment, older adults are mentors and storytellers, and members of the younger generation share talents and skills, improving everyone’s sense of value within the community.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.