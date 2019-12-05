Absurdity meets poignancy in ‘Neighbors’ at the studio

“Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement” is unlike anything I’ve ever seen at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, or in the rest of The Villages, for that matter.
While the show’s poignancy and loaded messages are on brand for The Studio, the blown-up, cartoon-like quality in which the story is told is something fresh and unique.
Bernardo Cubría’s “Neighbors,” the second show of season 4 at The Studio, opened Nov. 22 and will run until Dec. 22. It is the Southeastern premiere of the show.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.