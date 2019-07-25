AAC unveils vision for first responders

Mark Hayes and Ira Roth felt a lot of love Wednesday during the unveiling of the conceptual plan for the First Responder Recreation Center.
The retired law enforcement professionals appreciate how much time The Villages Recreation and Parks Department spent developing this vision under the direction of the Amenity Authority Committee, which spent $2 million last year to purchase the 19-acre recreation area just south of First Baptist Church of The Villages.
“This is very exciting,” AAC Chairwoman Ann Forrester told the audience. “This is something we’ve worked toward for a long time.”
