A worthy workout

Sid Baumann said that when he was 74, he was “looking for something that would be good exercise.”
Now, at age 82, Baumann is a black belt in taekwondo and is training for his second-degree belt through The Villages Taekwondo group.
“I watched a class and said, ‘I can do this,’” he said. “I did it to maintain good health.”
Baumann said that since beginning taekwondo, he’s found that he loves the competition and the work ethic.
“This requires a lot of discipline,” said Baumann, of the Village Santo Domingo.
Baumann has that. He did miss a recent class for a medical procedure, but returned to the next one — bandaged but working hard.
