‘A Visit From Scarface’ is a fast-paced, hilarious ride

Despite the ominous connotation of the title, “A Visit From Scarface” is a hilarious play.
See for yourself at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 through Jan. 27, when The Villages Theater Company performs its run of the show at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.
Tickets, which are $18 for residents and $23 for the general public, are online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
“It’s been fantastic,” said Mike Jacoby, a Village of Collier resident who plays a dim-witted gangster named Patsy in the show. “The directors are great, and there are times when we can’t stop laughing.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.