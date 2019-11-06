A tribute to musical titans

They are some of the titans in the classical music world, and they continue to live through groups like The Villages Pops Orchestra performing their compositions.
The group will present “Movers and Shakers” at 7 p.m. Sunday at Savannah Center. The 58-member resident orchestra, under the direction of Kerry Nichols, will play music spanning some 150 years, written by such composers as Franz von Suppé, Jacques Offenbach, Giuseppe Verdi, and Aaron Copland.
Tickets are $17 for Villages residents and $22 for the public, and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
“These are composers that always liked to change things,” said Nichols, of the Village of Mallory Square. “Verdi took Italian opera to a new pinnacle.”
