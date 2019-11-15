It’s not only a time to relax, but an opportunity to reenergize the body.
Chi Dancing, instructed by Helga Malinsky, is a class through the Enrichment Academy that promotes Chi — otherwise known as life energy — through a variety of warm-up exercises, dance movements and meditation.
“It’s a very soft form of exercise,” said Malinsky, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “It incorporates your body movement, your mind — because we do meditation afterward — and your spirit. And you become very calm and centered and balanced.”
As calming music plays in the background, participants stand in a circle and do a variety of movements — such as creating a Chi ball with both hands or pushing hands outward and then pulling them back toward the body — as part of dances developed by Malinsky. The four dances are titled “Hands of Love,” “Ilumina,” “The Cloud Dance,” and “The Yin & Yang Dance.”
