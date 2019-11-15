A time to relax

Helga Malinsky, of the Village of Virginia Trace, leads the Chi Dancing class at Hibiscus Recreation Center. The course is offered through the Enrichment Academy.

 Hannah Ridings, Daily Sun

It’s not only a time to relax, but an opportunity to reenergize the body.

Chi Dancing, instructed by Helga Malinsky, is a class through the Enrichment Academy that promotes Chi — otherwise known as life energy — through a variety of warm-up exercises, dance movements and meditation.

“It’s a very soft form of exercise,” said Malinsky, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “It incorporates your body movement, your mind — because we do meditation afterward — and your spirit. And you become very calm and centered and balanced.”

As calming music plays in the background, participants stand in a circle and do a variety of movements — such as creating a Chi ball with both hands or pushing hands outward and then pulling them back toward the body — as part of dances developed by Malinsky. The four dances are titled “Hands of Love,” “Ilumina,” “The Cloud Dance,” and “The Yin & Yang Dance.”

