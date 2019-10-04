A ticket to history

Karl Arps doesn’t like crowds, but the Village of Woodbury resident couldn’t pass up the chance to see President Donald Trump speak. “This is kind of a bucket list thing,” he said. “I’ve shaken hands with two presidential candidates. One was when I was 3 months old, Harold Stassen, and the other was Richard Nixon in ’68, but I’ve never seen a president speak.” Arps was a member of an invitation-only crowd of about 1,000 who flocked to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Thursday to hear Trump speak about health care and to witness him sign an executive order on Medicare. Those without an invitation gathered outside to watch the speech on a jumbo screen. “Did you see all the people outside?” Trump said. “They all want your seat; that’s the way life goes. And you’re not giving it up. I know you too well.” Arps, a member of The Villages Homeowners Advocates, was surprised when he first got an invitation. “I thought there’s no chance,” he said.
